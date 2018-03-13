President Ilham Aliyev receives Romanian vice prime minister - UPDATED

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

On behalf of herself and on behalf of the government of Romania, Ana Birchall expressed her condolences over the heavy casualties caused by a fire at the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

The head of state thanked for the condolences.

Emphasizing the importance of the 6th Global Baku Forum to be organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Ana Birchall said she is pleased to attend the event.

She stressed that the year 2017 marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The head of state said 2018 was declared as a Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Ana Birchall said Romania is interested in a wider cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, adding that her country will spare no effort in this regard. Noting Azerbaijan`s key role in implementing the projects strategically important for Europe, Ana Birchall said Romania considers Azerbaijan as a country, which contributes to stability and security in the region. She said her country is keen to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields, expressing her confidence that the intergovernmental commission will play an important role in this.

The sides stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Romania are at a high-level and described them as strategic. Great potential for cooperation between the two countries was underlined.

The sides stressed the significance of mutual support within international organizations, and pointed out the importance of mutual investment making and wider activities of the two countries` companies in this field.