President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Montenegrin Parliament - UPDATED

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Parliament of Montenegro Ivan Brajovic.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The head of state hailed the high level cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and stressed that regular reciprocal visits contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the two countries are actively cooperating within various international organizations, adding that inter-parliamentary ties also play a significant role in developing bilateral relations.

Touching upon the economic cooperation, the head of state said there are good opportunities in the fields of trade and investment.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that his visit to Montenegro as well as the visits of the Montenegrin president and prime minister to Azerbaijan played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. The head of state expressed his confidence that Ivan Brajovic`s visit to Azerbaijan will be fruitful, adding that it creates a good opportunity for discussing prospects of bilateral relations.

President of the Montenegrin Parliament Ivan Brajovic conveyed the greetings of the president and prime minister of Montenegro to the head of state. Praising the high level bilateral relations between Montenegro and Azerbaijan, Brajovic said his country is interested in strengthening cooperation with Azerbaijan. He said Montenegro supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and backs the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international law. Ivan Brajovic said he is pleased to participate in an international conference in Baku on the theme “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road”, organized by the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Silk Road Support Group.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of the president and prime minister of Montenegro and asked Ivan Brajovic to extend his greetings to the Montenegrin head of state and prime minister.