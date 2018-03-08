President Ilham Aliyev receives Japanese Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Adviser

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the Japanese Prime Minister’s Foreign Policy Adviser, Tomohiko Taniguchi.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
