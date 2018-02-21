President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian defence minister

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Hatami.

Report informs, the head of state hailed successful development of the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran in different areas, including military and military-technical fields. Emphasizing regular high-level reciprocal visits, President Ilham Aliyev described the fact that the Azerbaijani and Iranian presidents have held nearly 10 meetings in recent years as a sign of high-level relations between the two countries.

The head of state recalled his last visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying he had fruitful discussions with the Supreme Leader and President of the country. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Amir Hatami`s visit creates a good opportunity to discuss the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Iran cooperation in military and military-technical areas.

Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Amir Hatami conveyed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani`s greetings to the head of state. He said the Supreme Leader of Iran always emphasizes that the country has friendly, brotherly and equal neighborliness relations with Azerbaijan. The Iranian minister said his country attaches special importance to neighboring countries, particularly Azerbaijan, in its foreign policy.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Hassan Rouhani`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Iranian President.