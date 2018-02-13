President Ilham Aliyev receives Formula 1 Group CEO - UPDATED

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 Group, Chase Carey.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

The sides hailed the fact that the Formula One races were excellently organized and held in Azerbaijan, adding, that this event had greatly contributed to creating good opportunities for a lot of people to closely familiarize themselves with the re-development works carried out in Baku, as well as increase of tourist flow to Azerbaijan.

The issues related to the upcoming Formula-1 races due in Baku in April 2018 were largely focused on during the meeting.