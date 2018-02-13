 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev receives Formula 1 Group CEO - UPDATED

    The press service of President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 Group, Chase Carey.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    ***

    The sides hailed the fact that the Formula One races were excellently organized and held in Azerbaijan, adding, that this event had greatly contributed to creating good opportunities for a lot of people to closely familiarize themselves with the re-development works carried out in Baku, as well as increase of tourist flow to Azerbaijan.

    The issues related to the upcoming Formula-1 races due in Baku in April 2018 were largely focused on during the meeting.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi