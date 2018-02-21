President Ilham Aliyev receives former president of Dutch Senate

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received former president of the Senate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, former president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), chairman of the Dutch Friends of Azerbaijan Group Rene van der Linden.

Report informs, Rene van der Linden stressed the importance of the presentation of “Master Plan for Agribusiness Opportunities in Azerbaijan” project developed by ADA University and Dutch Wageningen University. He said they are aware that agriculture is one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan`s state policy. Rene van der Linden said the presentation of the project will contribute to attracting Dutch companies to Azerbaijan and encouraging them to participate in Caspian Agro - International Agriculture Exhibition and build relations with higher education institutions in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that “Master Plan for Agribusiness Opportunities in Azerbaijan” project will be successfully implemented, saying it conforms with Azerbaijan`s agricultural development and economic diversification policy. The head of state said the project will open up wide opportunities for active cooperation between Azerbaijani and Dutch companies. President Ilham Aliyev said he hopes that cooperation with ADA University and other higher education institutions in Azerbaijan will yield fruits.

They noted successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed chairman of the Dutch Friends of Azerbaijan Group Rene van der Linden`s role in developing relations between the two countries.