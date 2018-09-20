 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by NATO deputy secretary general

    Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller, Report informs citing the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan. 

