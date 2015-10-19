President Ilham Aliyev receives Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion

Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion of the Republic of Costa Rica Manuel Gonzalez Sanz, Report informs.

Noting that the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Costa Rica enjoy excellent political relations, President Ilham Aliyev described the visit of Minister Manuel Gonzalez Sanz as a good sign of the cooperation. Saying that there were good opportunities for the development of ties between the two countries, the head of state noted that Azerbaijan was interested in expanding bilateral relations with Costa Rica. President Ilham Aliyev stressed the necessity of further enhancing the ties on various fronts, including economic, energy, investment making, trade, cultural and other areas.

Costa Rican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Religion Manuel Gonzalez Sanz expressed pleasure with the fact that he was the first high-level state representative of his country to pay a visit to Azerbaijan. He said rapid development processes, landscaping and construction work in Baku made a deep impression on him. The Minister said his country was keen to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan in various spheres.