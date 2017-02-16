President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of US Staff - UPDATED

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense Joseph Dunford.

Report informs, the successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the US in the military, political, economic, energy security, defense, security fields was stressed during the meeting.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense Joseph Dunford highly appreciated Azerbaijan`s role in the international peacekeeping operations and the country`s significant contribution to cargo transportation to Afghanistan.

They expressed confidence that the visit of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the US Department of Defense to Azerbaijan will contribute to strengthening defense cooperation. The sides also noted that friendly relations between the two countries will continue to develop.