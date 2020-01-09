President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Board of ACWA Power and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammad Abunayyan and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi.
