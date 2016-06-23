President Ilham Aliyev received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink, Report informs.

The head of state said bilateral relations were successfully developing between the two countries, and recalled with pleasure his last visit to the US and participation in the Nuclear Security Summit held in Washington. President Ilham Aliyev said that during the meetings fruitful and important discussions were held with US Vice President Joe Biden, Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, adding that the sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening partnership between the two countries.

The head of state expressed gratitude to President of the United States Barack Obama for his letter addressed to participants of the 28th International “Caspian Oil and Gas 2016” exhibition and conference, and for his positive views reflecting the true nature of the bilateral cooperation and friendly relations.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the last year visit of US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink, saying that the visit was an important opportunity in terms of positive dynamic in the development of Azerbaijani-US ties.

President Ilham Aliyev said the agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US covered a wide range of spheres, adding that the two countries enjoyed cooperation in security, energy and regional development. The head of state described relations between Azerbaijan and the US as very good, and expressed confidence that the visit of the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs would contribute to the development of ties.

Bridget Brink said she was happy to be visiting Azerbaijan again as part of her regional tour. She said the visit aimed to further strengthen partnership between the two countries in all areas. Touching upon President Ilham Aliyev`s successful visit to and meetings in Washington, the Deputy Assistant Secretary recalled her last year visit to the country. Bridget Brink said she would spare no efforts to improve cooperation between the two countries. She congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the successful completion of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.