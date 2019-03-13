 Top

President Ilham Aliyev received UNDP Assistant Administrator

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Mirjana Egger.

