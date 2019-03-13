President Ilham Aliyev received UNDP Assistant Administrator

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator and Director of the Regional Bureau for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Mirjana Egger.
President Ilham Aliyev received UNDP Assistant AdministratorPresident Ilham Aliyev received UNDP Assistant Administrator
https://report.az/storage/news/ea84d369e15eb8dafd195e314f4c3312/9d666cb6-0440-4c72-b531-88806fa2526a_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Official Baku comments on reports of corridor closure for NATO member-states 08 April, 2019 / 17:51
- Samad Seyidov: "PACE does not praise positive changes in Azerbaijan" 08 April, 2019 / 16:18
- Indonesian Ambassador: I would be happy to become a citizen of Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW 08 April, 2019 / 15:13
- Romanian FM: Eastern Partnership countries have prospects for EU membership 08 April, 2019 / 13:53
- Council of European Union to sum up implementation of Eastern Partnership for 10 years 08 April, 2019 / 11:10
- Mammadyarov: Mutually beneficial relationship with Russia is a priority for Azerbaijan 05 April, 2019 / 17:44
- Meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers strarts in Moscow - PHOTO 05 April, 2019 / 16:32
- Meeting of CIS Foreign Ministers' Council underway in Moscow - UPDATED - PHOTO 05 April, 2019 / 15:17
- Elmar Mammadyarov meets with Sergey Lavrov 05 April, 2019 / 12:49
- MFA comments on NATO Secretary General's statement regarding Azerbaijan 05 April, 2019 / 11:14
News DepartmentNews Author