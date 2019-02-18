President Ilham Aliyev received UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

18 February, 2019 13:53

https://report.az/storage/news/8653b733cfbe4873a8b70bd5d4c6c0f5/91cdd559-5fe0-4216-a704-291bc7e4822e_292.jpg Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson, Report informs citing AzerTag.