Azerbaijani President: Successful cooperation will be continued with new US administration - UPDATED

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received US Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink.

Report informs, the head of state recalled broad discussions on bilateral relations and regional issues that they held with Bridget Brink this summer. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that successful cooperation between the two countries would be continued with the new administration of the US.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary Bridget Brink highlighted her country`s strong support for Azerbaijan, as well as for the entire region. Bridget Brink said the United States has carried out consistent policy in this regard for a long time.

They had a broad exchange of views over the current state and prospects of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America, as well as the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

