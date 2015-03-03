President Ilham Aliyev received the President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank

Baku.3 March.REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President and Chairman of the Management Board of VTB Bank Andrey Kostin, Report informs.

The parties noted that the bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation are successfully developing in various areas, particularly in the field of economy.

The sides expressed their confidence that the cooperation between the two countries` finance and banking sectors would be successfully expanded, and exchanged views over the prospects of this cooperation.