Ilham Aliyev receives outgoing Moldovan Ambassador

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Moldova Igor Bodiu as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, the head of state noted that bilateral relations between the two countries developed successfully in a variety of fields during the diplomatic mission of Igor Bodiu. Expressing confidence that Azerbaijan-Moldova ties would be further expanded, President Ilham Aliyev wished the Ambassador success in his future activities.

Ambassador Igor Bodiu said he would leave the country as a true friend of Azerbaijan. The Moldovan diplomat said he was lucky as the Ambassador to observe the ongoing rapid development processes in Azerbaijan in recent years. He specially emphasized that all of these successes were achieved under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Igor Bodiu said he spared no efforts to contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, that visits at different levels were organized during his tenure and that relations in social and cultural areas actively developed.