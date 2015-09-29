President Ilham Aliyev receives outgoing Korean Ambassador

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Choi Suk-inn as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled the visit of Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Hong-won to Azerbaijan and the meetings they held. The head of state noted that cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea in the field of culture was developing successfully, and stressed the importance of the fact that a lot of events were held during the tenure of Ambassador Choi Suk-inn in terms of bringing the two countries` peoples closer to each other. Touching upon successful activity of the Korean companies in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea would be continued. The head of state hailed the Ambassador`s contribution to the expansion of the Azerbaijan-Korea bilateral ties.

Touching upon the last year`s visit of the head of the Korean government to Azerbaijan, Choi Suk-inn noted that Azerbaijan`s intention to enhance close cooperative relations with the Republic of Korea made a deep impression on Premier Chung Hong-won. Emphasizing the significance of large-scale cultural events organized by the Embassy in Azerbaijan, the diplomat praised the Azerbaijani government`s support in this area. Highlighting economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea, Ambassador Choi Suk-inn expressed hope that more Korean companies would operate in Azerbaijan in future.