President Ilham Aliyev receives outgoing French Ambassador

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic Pascal Meunier as he ends his diplomatic mission in the country, Report informs.

Ambassador Pascal Meunier said he was leaving the county and the Azerbaijani people with good impressions, adding he would spare no efforts to contribute to the expansion of ties between the two countries during his future activities. The ambassador noted that thanks to support of President Ilham Aliyev and Azerbaijan`s first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva relations between France and Azerbaijan were strengthened even further.

Noting the contributions of Pascal Meunier to the development of Azerbaijani-French bilateral ties, the head of state said that cooperation between the two countries reached a high level during his diplomatic tenure. Stressing the importance of high-level reciprocal visits, as well as the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in terms of further development of the ties, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with the fact that the relations covered a wide range of areas, and described the bilateral cooperation as strategic partnership covering a variety of fields, including energy, technology, business, cultural and other ones.

The head of state wished the Ambassador success in his future activities.