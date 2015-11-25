President Ilham Aliyev receives Latvian Minister of Economics

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Economics of Latvia Dana Reizniece-Ozola, Report informs.

Dana Reizniece-Ozola extended greetings and best wishes of President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis to the head of state.

The Minister said she was accompanied by 30 entrepreneurs from various fields, including information technologies, transport and agriculture, adding the Latvian businessmen were interested in continuing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The head of state highlighted successfully developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia in various areas, saying these ties are based on friendship.

President Ilham Aliyev said he has very good relationship with the President of Latvia, describing this as an important factor in terms of the development of the relations between the countries.

The head of state stressed the significance of close mutual activity of various organizations of the two countries in terms of the development of Azerbaijani-Latvian ties. President Ilham Aliyev said cooperation in economic field is of particular importance.

The head of state expressed his hope that significant issues related to the expansion of the economic cooperation will be discussed during the visit of Latvian Minister of Economics Dana Reizniece-Ozola.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Raimonds Vejonis and asked the Minister to communicate his greetings to the President of Latvia.