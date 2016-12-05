President Ilham Aliyev received Serbian Interior Minister and Pakistani Commerce Minister - UPDATED

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic.

Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.

The head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of Serbian Minister of Internal Affairs Nebojsa Stefanovic would be fruitful in terms of discussing cooperation between the two countries` relevant authorities and exchanging views over the development of bilateral relations. Hailing the very high level of Azerbaijan-Serbia relations, President Ilham Aliyev described high level reciprocal visits and other contacts as a good sign of friendly ties. Saying Azerbaijan and Serbia maintain cooperation in numerous areas, the head of state said Azerbaijan was interested in developing this cooperation. Emphasizing the two countries` constant support for each other in international organizations, President Ilham Aliyev said it was important in terms of expanding partner relations. The head of state expressed his confidence that Azerbaijan-Serbia ties would continue developing successfully.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic praised high hospitality accorded to them in Azerbaijan. He said they were deeply impressed with Baku`s development in recent years. The Serbian minister underlined the necessity of cooperation between relevant authorities of the two countries, noting that his visit was a good opportunity for doing concrete works to develop the bilateral relations. Expressing his regret over the spread of terrorism in the world, Nebojsa Stefanovic highlighted the importance of joint fight against terrorism and organized crime. The Serbian minister also emphasized the significance of information exchange between relevant bodies and trainings in terms of enhancing the bilateral cooperation.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also received Commerce Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Khurram Dastgir Khan.

Recalling with pleasure President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain's and Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif's visits to Azerbaijan, the head of state hailed these visits as successful and fruitful. He noted the importance of these visits in terms of strengthening current brotherly relations between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev also underlined a good opportunity for the two countries' relevant ministries to hold practical meetings in order to develop bilateral trade, investment making, and identify business opportunities.

Pakistani Commerce Minister Khurram Dastgir Khan emphasized that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was satisfied with his visit to Azerbaijan. "Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif highly values the hospitality shown to him in Azerbaijan and he asked me to convey his gratitude to you," he said.

The Pakistani minister said he traveled to Azerbaijan immediately after Nawaz Sharif's visit on the instructions of the Prime Minister, saying there are significant issues relating to the development of bilateral relations to work on.

The sides hailed the importance of expanding energy and trade relations, and cooperation in the field of agriculture, pharmaceutical and textile industry between the two countries.