President receives Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov, who is in Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the First European Games.

The head of state recalled with pleasure his recent successful visit to the Republic of Bulgaria, and his meeting with Prime Minister Boyko Borisov in Sophia. The President of Azerbaijan stressed the importance of the Bulgarian Prime Minister`s visit to the country and his participation in the opening ceremony of the First European Games.

President Ilham Aliyev said the First European Games were a historical event, and wished Bulgarian athletes success.

Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov said his country was represented at the First European Games with a large delegation.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the highest level of bilateral Azerbaijani-Bulgarian relations. It was noted that the friendly and partner ties between the two countries were successfully developing and expanding.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation prospects.