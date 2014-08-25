President Ilham Aliyev received Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan
Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland Michal Labenda in connection with the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country. Report informs, during the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the development of Azerbaijan-Poland relations in various areas and exchanged views on cooperation prospects.
