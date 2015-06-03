 Top
    President receives OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Baku Alexis Chahtahtinsky

    Head of state hailed Alexis Chahtahtinsky`s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation

    Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Baku Alexis Chahtahtinsky, who is completing his diplomatic mission.

    Report informs citing AZERTAC, the head of state hailed Alexis Chahtahtinsky`s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-OSCE cooperation, and noted that implemented projects gave good results. President Ilham Aliyev wished the diplomat success in his future activities.

    OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Baku Alexis Chahtahtinsky said he spared no efforts to contribute to the development of cooperation between the organization and the country, and to the prosperity of Azerbaijan during his tenure.

