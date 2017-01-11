President Ilham Aliyev received French Minister of State for Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Development

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by French Minister of State for Development and Francophonie, attached to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Development by Jean-Marie Le Guen.

Report informs, during the meeting, successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and France in various directions, as well as in political, economic, energy, cultural, educational and other fields were emphasized. The importance of expansion of inter-parliamentary cooperation was stressed.

During the conversation, successful development of relations in humanitarian field was emphasized. They expressed their confidence that operation of Azerbaijani-French University in Baku will contribute to strengthening cooperation in this field.

During the meeting, further successful development of bilateral relations between the two countries was hailed, views over the prospects of relations were exchanged.