President Ilham Aliyev received Egyptian Defense Ministry's Border Guard Commander

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Border Guard Commander of the Ministry of Defense of the Arab Republic of Egypt Ahmed Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahimi, Report informs.

Ahmed Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahimi conveyed greetings of President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the head of state. He said Azerbaijan and Egypt were friendly countries, noting that Egypt was interested in developing cooperation between the two countries.

Highlighting cooperation between the two countries' border services, Ahmed Ibrahim Mohammed Ibrahimi said the visit of the Chief of Azerbaijan State Border Service to Egypt and his own visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the development of relations between border services. Describing cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Egyptian relevant agencies, Mohammed Ibrahimi said that this cooperation covered security, military-technical and other fields. Underlining Azerbaijan's good experience in military-technical sphere and trainings, he stressed the importance of exchanging experience between the two countries' border services. He wished Azerbaijan stability, prosperity and development in all fields.

The head of state praised successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt. President Ilham Aliyev said that he attached great importance to further developing the friendly relations between the two countries. Pointing to successful cooperation between border services, the head of state emphasized the significance of developing relations in the military and security areas. President Ilham Aliyev said that high-level reciprocal visits would contribute to the enhancement of these relations.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and asked Mohammed Ibrahimi to extend his greetings to the President of Egypt.