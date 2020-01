President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish minister of trade

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish minister

26 December, 2019 14:46

https://report.az/storage/news/9d6478739c80752ae77349adffc99cbf/d531c8d1-2e1d-42ef-bea7-4ae9c740ad23_292.jpg President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Trade of the Republic of Turkey Ruhsar Pekcan, Report informs, citing AzerTag.