President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Belarusian Defense Minister

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Defense Minister of the Republic of Belarus Andrei Ravkov.
Report informs, the press service of Azerbaijani President reported.
