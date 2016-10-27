 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of four ambassadors

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ghana in Azerbaijan Kodzo Kpoku Alabo.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Uruguay in Azerbaijan Enrique Delgado Genta.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ofof Canada in Azerbaijan Christopher John.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has also received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of South Sudan in Azerbaijan Tetar Ring Deng .

