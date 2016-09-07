President: Rapid development in all sectors creates good opportunities for addressing problems - UPDATED

***11:21

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem.

Report informs

Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem conveyed Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's greetings and congratulations on Azerbaijan's achievements in the economic sphere to the head of state. He expressed his country's readiness to contribute to Azerbaijan's economy on a continuous basis. He said he was impressed by the beauty of Baku, and hailed the fact that a large number of tourists from different countries visit the city. Ahmed Bin Sulayem noted that making investment in the development of the capital city was a farsighted step. He congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on this occasion. Ahmed Bin Sulayem stressed the importance of achieving diversification of the economy in Azerbaijan at a time when oil countries were suffering from the crisis. He as well expressed his confidence that the agreement to be signed today on Free Trade Zone-type economic zone, including the territory of Baku International Sea Trade Port would a success for the Azerbaijani economy.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with pleasure his meetings with Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during his official visit to the country, and hailed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. Saying the document which will be signed today with the DP World group of companies will contribute to the strengthening of ties between the two countries, the head of state expressed his hope that the new project would pave the way for the creation of extra jobs and growth in the gross domestic product. Hailing the large tourist flow from different countries, including the Gulf countries in Azerbaijan in recent years, President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan took the path of economic diversification, rapid development was achieved in all sectors, including industy, tourism, transport and agriculture. "And all this created good opportunities for addressing problems at a time when the oil prices had sharply fallen down," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state expressed his gratitude for the greetings of Vice President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and asked Ahmed Bin Sulayem to extend his greetings to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum..