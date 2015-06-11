President Ilham Aliyev receives Captains Regent of San Marino

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Captains Regent of the Republic of San Marino Andrea Belluzzi and Roberto Venturini, who are in Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of the prestigious international sport competition, the first European Games, in Baku on June 12, and the fact that many athletes from Europe would compete in this Games. The head of state wished Sammarinese athletes, who will compete in the Games, success. President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the event would also create good opportunities for the delegation from San Marino to closely familiarize themselves with the country.

Noting that bilateral relations between the two countries were developing steadily, the Captains Regent said they were proud that the delegation of San Marino would participate in the first European Games. They emphasized that the participation of San Marino in this prestigious international sports competition was an expression of respect for the work carried out by Azerbaijan on the international level.

During the meeting, it was noted that the first European Games would help nations better know each other, and contribute to the development of relations between the nations in humanitarian and other areas.

The parties noted that political ties between the two countries were at a high level, and emphasized that there was good potential for the cooperation in economic, investment making, tourism and other spheres.