    President Ilham Aliyev received Algerian justice minister

    Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Justice of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Tayeb Louh.

    Report informs, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

    President Ilham Aliyev expressed his satisfaction with numerous productive meetings of Tayeb Louh in Azerbaijan, and praised the mutual visits at ministerial level as an indicator of the successful development of cooperation in the field of justice.

