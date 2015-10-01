President Ilham Aliyev receives a delegation led by Governor of Saint Petersburg

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of Saint Petersburg, the Russian Federation, Georgy Poltavchenko.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that bilateral relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation successfully develop in all areas, including in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields. The head of state said the visit of the delegation led by Governor Georgy Poltavchenko created a good opportunity for strengthening the future cooperation with Saint Petersburg and discussing the issues of mutual interest within the framework of bilateral Azerbaijani-Russian relations. Stressing the importance of the reciprocal visits and meetings on the level of heads of state, ministers and other levels, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the necessity of strengthening the regional cooperation against the background of such a positive relationship.

Touching upon the Russian-Azerbaijani Interregional Forum held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, the head of state said this event has already become a tradition. President Ilham Aliyev said the forum was important in terms of both cooperation between regions and the implementation of economic projects. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saint Petersburg would be further expanded.

Governor Georgy Poltavchenko said he was born in Baku, adding his native Baku has been rapidly developing in the last years. The Governor said the First European Games were watched with great interest in his country, and noted that the high level and quality preparations for the Games were possible thanks to personal leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Touching upon the cooperation with Saint Petersburg, Georgy Poltavchenko said this cooperation has traditionally been based on sincere relationship.

Georgy Poltavchenko said his predecessor Valentina Matviyenko attached great importance to this cooperation, adding he will spare no efforts to strengthen the relations. He said that apart from economic, trade and other fields, Saint Petersburg was interested in boosting cooperation with Azerbaijan in shipbuilding sector.