 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev presented with Paralympic Honour award - PHOTO

    Only 12 heads of state have received the award so far

    Baku.27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the International Paralympic Committee, president of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons has presented President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with Paralympic Honour award and a special keepsake of the International Paralympic Committee.

    Paralympic Honour is bestowed upon heads of state who have contributed significantly to the development of Paralympic movement and sport. Only 12 heads of state have received the award so far.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi