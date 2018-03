Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 13, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva paid a working visit to the Republic of Turkey to attend Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) 13th Summit.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev and his wife have been welcomed by Turkish high-ranking state and government representatives at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport.