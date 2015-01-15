President Ilham Aliyev: Turkey and Azerbaijan will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chanakkale battle together on April 24

Baku.15 January. REPORT.AZ/ No country in the world has such close and connected with each other relations, such as Turkey and Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ "My first visit this year I made to Turkey. This is natural, since we have already laid a great tradition."

Report informs, Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev held press conference in Ankara after the IV meeting of the Turkey and Azerbaijan High-Level Strategic Council today.

According to the President, the visit will provide an opportunity to discuss the upcoming 2015 works and approve the plan of joint activities: "Today we approved a joint statement reflecting the passed period in Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and the upcoming issues".

The President noted that the relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are based on the historical roots and brotherhood: "No country in the world has such close and connected with each other relations, such as Turkey and Azerbaijan. There are several moments confirming this union, one of which is an invitation of Azerbaijan to Turkey for the G-20 summit. "

Azerbaijan President added that, Turkey and Azerbaijan together will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Chanakkale battle on April 24.

Ilham Aliyev noted that, selection of that date is a very wise. Then he expressed his appreciation to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the fact, the head of Turkey state has chosen namely this date.