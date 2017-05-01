President Ilham Aliyev offers his condolences to President of Kyrgyz Republic

© Azertag.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

Report informs, the letter reads:

"Dear Almazbek Sharshenovich,

I am deeply saddened by the news of the casualties as a result of landslides in Osh province.

In connection with this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, to all of the people of Kyrgyzstan, and wish the injured fast recovery.

May Allah rest the souls of those who died in peace!"