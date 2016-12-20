President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Vladimir Putin over assassination of Russian ambassador

Baku. 20 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Ankara, Report informs.

"I am deeply shocked by the news of the tragic death of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Turkey Andrey Gennadyevich Karlov," the Azerbaijani President said in his message.

"We resolutely and unconditionally condemn this bloody terrorist attack. I extend my heartfelt condolences to you, the family and relatives of the late ambassador," President Ilham Aliyev added.