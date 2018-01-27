President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Korean counterpart

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has offered condolences to the President of the Republic of Korea, Moon Jae-in.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"Dear Mr President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a fire broke out at a hospital in the city of Miryang.
On the occasion of this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and the whole people of Korea, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery."
