President Ilham Aliyev met with Vice Chairman of Lazard Europe

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Vice Chairman of Lazard Europe Mathieu Pigasse in Davos.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev highly praised cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lazard Europe. The head of state said there was good potential for developing this cooperation even further.

The Vice Chairman of Lazard Europe, which is Azerbaijan`s financial adviser on the Southern Gas Corridor project, hailed Azerbaijan`s rating. Mathieu Pigasse said the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan had a positive impact on the country`s image, adding that this expands its opportunities for attracting additional financial resources.

They discussed business relations between Azerbaijan and Lazard Europe, as well as opportunities for cooperation in other areas.