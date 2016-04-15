President Ilham Aliyev met with UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey Feltman.

Report informs, close cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN and its agencies was emphasized during the meeting. The Seventh Global Forum of Alliance of Civilizations to be co-organized in Baku by Azerbaijan and the UN was described as a good sign of this cooperation. It was noted that the preparatory process was being completed, and they also exchanged views over organizational issues.

The importance of UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon`s participation in the Seventh Global Forum was underlined. It was noted that this would be an important event for Azerbaijan and the region. It was stressed that the visit of the UN Secretary General to Azerbaijan would be a significant message of peace, stability and security to the world.

They exchanged views over settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was noted that a message to be given by Ban Ki-moon in Baku would be important in terms of resolution of the conflict and prevention of Armenia`s provocative actions.