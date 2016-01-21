President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish Prime Minister

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Turkey Ahmet Davutoglu in Davos, Report informs.

The development of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendly and brotherly relations in all areas was hailed during the meeting. They stressed the importance of regular high-level meetings in terms of the expansion of cooperation. The significance of joint participation of Azerbaijan and Turkey in international events was emphasized.

The Turkish Prime Minister extended greetings of President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of the Turkish head of state, and asked the Prime Minister to extend his greetings to Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

They discussed the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, expansion of economic cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.