President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Europe Selling & Market Operations at Procter & Gamble in Davos

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Europe Selling & Market Operations at Procter & Gamble Gary A. Coombe in Davos.

Report informs, press service of President of Azerbaijan Republic reported.

They noted that the ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan pave the way for attraction of investment and tourists to the country. The sides hailed good relations between Procter & Gamble and Azerbaijan. Gary A. Coombe said the company is considering a number of projects in terms of expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.