President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Poland

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in Warsaw.

They hailed the bilateral relations between the two countries, Report informs.

The importance of reciprocal visits in developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Poland over the last period was emphasized. The presidents exchanged views over the development of cooperation in various areas, including economy, energy, security and transportation.

During the conversation Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO and the European Union, as well as the country`s support for Afghanistan in various areas and other issues were discussed.