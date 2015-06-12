President Ilham Aliyev met with President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with President of Montenegro Filip Vujanovic, who is in Baku to attend the opening ceremony of the first European Games.

Report informs citing AZERTAC, during the meeting, the presidents said cooperation between the two countries was at a high level, and noted that there were interest and opportunities for expanding and strengthening these ties even further. The importance of the first European Games was stressed, and conditions created for the holding of the Games were highly appreciated.

The sides exchanged views over negotiations to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The presidents discussed prospects of implementation of TAP and TANAP projects.