President Ilham Aliyev met with Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip in Bishkek

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova Pavel Filip in Bishkek.

Report informs, the sides hailed bilateral ties between the two countries. They praised the fact that relations between the two countries had great potential. The parties also lauded cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova within international organizations.

They noted that both sides were interested in developing cooperation between the two countries, adding Azerbaijan and Moldova enjoyed good cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, transport, energy, investment making and agriculture.

The sides also exchanged views on the intensification of activities of the intergovernmental commission and organization of reciprocal visits.