President Ilham Aliyev met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum Klaus Schwab in Davos.

Report informs, the sides stressed the importance of the World Economic Forum. Azerbaijan's active and continuous participation in this prestigious event was hailed. They also discussed the Silk Road Project, and the current regional and global oil-related processes.

Klaus Schwab presented a badge of Davos club of honorary members to President Ilham Aliyev, marking his tenth participation in the World Economic Forum.