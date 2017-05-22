President Ilham Aliyev met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces

Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Saudi Arabia.

Report informs, they hailed excellent Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, saying they are dynamically developing.

They praised the increase in the number of tourists from the UAE to Azerbaijan and flights between the two countries, hailing good potential for the expansion of trade relations.

They pointed out good prospects for cooperation in a number of fields, including investment making, energy, the UAE's involvement in a free trade zone in Azerbaijan, petrochemistry, transport, tourism, agriculture and healthcare.