President Ilham Aliyev met with Bulgarian prime minister

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov, Report informs citing AzerTag.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov`s participation in the 7th Global Baku Forum. Recalling Boyko Borissov`s visits to Azerbaijan last year, the head of state noted that these visits made a great contribution to relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the bilateral ties are today developing rapidly. The head of state pointed out potential for good political cooperation. President Ilham Aliyev said that Bulgaria and Azerbaijan have always supported each other. The head of state noted that Bulgaria is involved in the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and contributes to the common work. President Ilham Aliyev praised reciprocal visits of high-level delegates from both sides, adding that these trips give impetus to the development of the relations. Saying that Azerbaijan and Bulgaria enjoy ample potential in the economic sphere, the head of state lauded Bulgaria`s support for Azerbaijan`s relationship with the European Union.

Highlighting friendly ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov stressed the importance of the 7th Global Baku Forum aimed at ensuring global peace and understanding, and expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani President for the excellent organization of the event.