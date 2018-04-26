President Ilham Aliyev met with a group of British MPs in London

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with a member of the House of Commons of the Parliament of the United Kingdom, chair of Azerbaijan All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) Bob Blackman, member of the House of Lords, Chairman of the Labour friends of Azerbaijan Group Lord David Evans, and a member of the House of Commons, Private Parliamentary Secretary to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland David Morris in London.

The British MPs congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his victory in the presidential election. Lord David Evans and David Morris noted that they monitored the voting process, hailing the excellent organization of the election.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked the MPs for the congratulations. The head of state said that all conditions were created to ensure free, transparent and democratic voting in the country.

Azerbaijan`s sustainable development was hailed.

Cooperation with Azerbaijan's interparliamentary friendship groups operating in both Houses of the UK Parliament was discussed at the meeting.