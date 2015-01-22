President Ilham Aliyev met the European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met European Commission Vice-President for Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič in Davos, Report informs.

The parties highlighted successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in various areas, including in the field of energy. The sides stressed the importance of the increasing role of Azerbaijan in ensuring the energy security of Europe, and the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor in this regard.

The parties discussed the issues related to the first meeting of the advisory council for the Southern Gas Corridor to be held in Baku, and exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation.